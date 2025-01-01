Open Menu

Gold Rates Increase By Rs.1,000 To Rs.273,600 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2025 | 04:20 PM

Gold rates increase by Rs.1,000 to Rs.273,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,000 and was traded at Rs.273,600 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs.272,600 on the last trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.

857 to Rs.234,568 from Rs.233,711 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs.215,021 from Rs.233,711.

Per tola and ten gram silver were sold at existing prices of Rs 3,350 and Rs.2,872.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,624 from $2,614, the Association reported.

