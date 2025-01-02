Gold Rates Increase By Rs.1,100 Per Tola
Sumaira FH Published January 02, 2025 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,100 and was traded at Rs.274,700 on Thursday against its sale at Rs. 273,600 on the last trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.
943 to Rs.235,511 from Rs. 234,568 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs.215,885 from Rs. 215,021.
Per tola and ten gram silver were sold at existing prices of Rs 3,350 and Rs.2,872.08 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 to $2,635 from $2,624, the Association reported.
