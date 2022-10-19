UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates Increase By Rs1350

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 19, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Gold rates increase by Rs1350

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1,350 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs 150,400 against its sale at Rs 149,050 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 1,158 and was sold at Rs 128,944 against Rs127,786; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs118,198 against its sale at Rs 117,137, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained constant at Rs1590 and Rs1363.16, respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $18 and was sold at $1635 against its sale at $1653, the association reported.

