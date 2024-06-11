Open Menu

Gold Rates Increase By Rs.1,900 To Rs.241,300 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published June 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Gold rates increase by Rs.1,900 to Rs.241,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,900 and was sold at Rs.241,300 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs Rs.239,400 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increase by Rs 1,629 to Rs.206,876 from Rs.

205,247 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.189,639 from Rs.188,143, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

Per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,750 and Rs.2,357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $15 to $2,307 from $2,292, the Association reported.

