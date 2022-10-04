Gold rates increase by Rs2150 04 Oct 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs2,150 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs148,450 against its sale at Rs146,300 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs2,150 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs148,450 against its sale at Rs146,300 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs1,843 and was sold at Rs127,272 against Rs125,429; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs116,666 against its sale at Rs114,976, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola increased by Rs60 and was sold at Rs1620 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs51.44 and was sold at Rs1,388.88.The price of gold in international market increased by $38 and was sold at $1704 against its sale at $$1666, the association reported.