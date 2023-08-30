Open Menu

Gold Rates Increase By Rs.2,900 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 30, 2023 | 07:02 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,900 on Wednesday and was sold at Rs. 235,400 as compared to its sale at Rs. 233,500 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.2,486 to Rs.202, 675 from Rs.

200,189 whereas the rate of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs. 185,785 from Rs.183,506, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price per tola silver and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at RS 2,850 and Rs 2,443.41 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market, however, increased by $21 to $1,938 from $1,917, the Association reported.

