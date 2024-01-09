Open Menu

Gold Rates Increase By Rs.300 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2024 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.300 and was sold at Rs.216,400 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs. 216,100 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 257 to Rs.185,528 from Rs.

185,271whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.170,067 from Rs. 169,832 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,660 and 2,280.52 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,050 from $.2,047, the Association reported.

