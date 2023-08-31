Gold rates increase by Rs.3,400 to Rs 239,800 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.3,400 on Thursday and was sold at Rs.239,800 as compared to its sale at Rs. 235,400 the previous da

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.3,400 on Thursday and was sold at Rs.239,800 as compared to its sale at Rs. 235,400 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.2,915 to Rs.205,590 from Rs.

202,675 whereas the rate of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.188,457 from Rs. 185,785, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price per tola silver increased by Rs.50 and was sold at Rs.2,900 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.42.87 to Rs.2,486.28.

The price of gold in the international market, however, increased by $7 to $1,945 from $1,938, the Association reported.