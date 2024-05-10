Gold Rates Increase By Rs.4,600 To Rs 243,800 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed an increase of Rs.4,600 and was trade at Rs.243,800 on Friday against its sale at Rs. 239,200 the previous day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.3,944 to Rs.
209,019 from Rs 205,075 whereas as the prices of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.191,601 from Rs 187,986, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.30 to Rs2,650 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.25.72 to Rs2,271.94.
The price of gold in the international market remained increased by $54 to $2,366 from $2,312, the association reported.
