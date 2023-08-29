Open Menu

Gold Rates Increase By Rs.500 To Rs 233,500 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2023 | 07:12 PM

Gold rates increase by Rs.500 to Rs 233,500 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.500 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs. 233,500 as compared to its sale at Rs. 233, 000 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ):The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.500 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs. 233,500 as compared to its sale at Rs. 233, 000 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.429 to Rs.

200, 189 from 199,760 whereas the rate of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs. 183,506 from Rs. 183,113, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price per tola silver and that of ten-gram silver remained unchanged to close at RS 2,850 and Rs 2,443.41 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market, however, increased by $2 to $1,917 from $1,915, the Association reported.

