Gold rates increase by Rs.600 to Rs.241,900 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The price of per tola of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.600 and was sold at Rs.241,900 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs. 241,300 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 514 to Rs.207,390 from Rs.

206,876 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.190,108 from Rs. 189,639, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

Per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,750 and Rs.2,357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $6 to $2,313 from $2,307, the Association reported.