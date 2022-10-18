UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates Increase By Rs750

Published October 18, 2022

Gold rates increase by Rs750

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 750 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs 149,050 against its sale at Rs 148,300 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 643 and was sold at Rs 127,786 against Rs127,143; whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs117,137 against its sale at Rs 116,548, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver witnessed an increase of Rs30 and was sold at Rs1590 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs25.72 and was traded at Rs1363.16.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $4 and was sold at $1653 against its sale at $1657, the association reported.

