Gold Rates Increase By Rs.800 Per Tola To Rs.213,200
Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.800 and was sold at Rs.213,200 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs. 212,400 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.686 to Rs.182,785 from Rs.
182,099 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.167,553 from Rs. 166,924, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.30 to Rs2,550 whereas that of ten ten gram Silver went down by Rs.25.72 to Rs.2,186.21
The price of gold in the international market increased by $9 to $2,034 from $.2,025, the Association reported.
