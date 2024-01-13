Gold Rates Increase By Rs.950 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.950 and was sold at Rs.217,450 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs. 216,500 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 814 to Rs.186,428 from Rs.
185,614 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.170,893 from Rs.170,146 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,650 and 2,271.94 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $2,068 from $.2,056, the Association reported.
