Open Menu

Gold Rates Increase Further By Rs.500 Per Tola To Rs.272,500

Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Gold rates increase further by Rs.500 per tola to Rs.272,500

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs.272,500 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.272,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.429 to Rs. 233,625 from Rs.

233,196 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.214,156 from Rs.213,763, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,950 and Rs.2,529.14, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,622 from $2,612, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

30 minutes ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

57 minutes ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

2 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

2 hours ago
 PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

6 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

15 hours ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

15 hours ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

15 hours ago
 Special reforms are underway to further improve th ..

Special reforms are underway to further improve the capacity of TEVTA institutio ..

16 hours ago
 PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s ..

PTI secures permission to hold rally at Lahore’s Jallo Park

19 hours ago

More Stories From Business