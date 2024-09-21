Gold Rates Increase Further By Rs.500 Per Tola To Rs.272,500
Umer Jamshaid Published September 21, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs.272,500 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.272,000 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.429 to Rs. 233,625 from Rs.
233,196 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.214,156 from Rs.213,763, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,950 and Rs.2,529.14, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,622 from $2,612, the Association reported.
