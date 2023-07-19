Open Menu

Gold Rates Increase Rs 5,400 To 226,400 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2023 | 08:19 PM

Gold rates increase Rs 5,400 to 226,400 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 5,400 and was sold at Rs 226,400 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 221,000 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 5,400 and was sold at Rs 226,400 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 221,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs4,630 to Rs 194,102 from Rs 189,472 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 177,926 from Rs 173,683, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola increased by Rs 250 to close at Rs 2900 and 10-gram silver also rose by Rs 214.34 to close at Rs 2486.28.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $06 to $1,973 from $1967, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Ruwad discusses industrial investment opportunitie ..

Ruwad discusses industrial investment opportunities

23 minutes ago
 UAE-Türkiye partnership a driver of development a ..

UAE-Türkiye partnership a driver of development across next decade: Turkish Amb ..

38 minutes ago
 Ruptly, OIC-UNA collaborate to bring better unders ..

Ruptly, OIC-UNA collaborate to bring better understanding of news verification t ..

38 minutes ago
 Janhvi's hilarious dance moves from "Bawaal" song ..

Janhvi's hilarious dance moves from "Bawaal" song take internet by storm

44 minutes ago
 Dar vows to fulfill all Int’l obligations within ..

Dar vows to fulfill all Int’l obligations within stipulated time

57 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi shifted to Adiala as his wife approa ..

Pervaiz Elahi shifted to Adiala as his wife approaches LHC against his detention

1 hour ago
Over 600 Chinese officials arrive in Xinjiang for ..

Over 600 Chinese officials arrive in Xinjiang for three-year assistance mission

7 minutes ago
 New US Homebuilding Slumps in June, Cooling Off Af ..

New US Homebuilding Slumps in June, Cooling Off After Rapid Expansion

7 minutes ago
 Heavy monsoon rains leave dozens dead in India

Heavy monsoon rains leave dozens dead in India

7 minutes ago
 Pakhtunkhwa Radio to observe simplicity during Muh ..

Pakhtunkhwa Radio to observe simplicity during Muharram

7 minutes ago
 Medium to high level flooding in Rivers Jhelum, Ch ..

Medium to high level flooding in Rivers Jhelum, Chenab in next 24 hours: FFC

8 minutes ago
 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup to kick off Thursday

2023 FIFA Women's World Cup to kick off Thursday

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business