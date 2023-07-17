Open Menu

Gold Rates Increase Rs.1,600 To 214,800 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Gold rates increase Rs.1,600 to 214,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,600 and was sold at Rs 214,800 on Monday against its sale at Rs 213,200 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,371 to Rs 184,156 from Rs 182,785 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 168,810 from Rs 167,553, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver remained unchanged, i.e., Rs 2,650 and Rs 2,271.94 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $1,957 from $1955, the Association reported.

