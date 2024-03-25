Gold Rates Remain Constant At Rs. 228,200 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2024 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed no change and was traded at Rs.228,200 on Monday in the local market.
The price of 10 grams 24 karat gold and 10 gram 22 karat remained stagnant at Rs195,645 and Rs.
179,341, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change and was traded at Rs2,580 and Rs2211.93 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $2,187 from $2,185, the Association further reported.
