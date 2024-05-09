Gold Rates Remain Constant At Rs 239,200 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2024 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs. 239,200 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold and 10 gram 22 karat gold also remained constant at Rs 205,075 Rs 187,986, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,620 and Rs 2,254.80 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $2,312, the Association said.
