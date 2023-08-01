Open Menu

Gold Rates Remain Constant At Rs222,200 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Gold rates remain constant at Rs222,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs.222,200 on Tuesday, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold and 10 gram 22 karat gold also remained stagnant at Rs.

190,501 and Rs.174,626 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs2,800 and Rs2,400.54 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $9 to $1,950 from $1,959, the association reported.

