Gold Rates Remain Constant At Rs.239,400
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 10, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The price of per tola price of 24 karat gold remained constant at Rs.239,400 on Monday, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold and 10 gram 22 karat gold also witnessed no change and was traded at Rs.
205,247 and Rs.188,143 respectively.
Per tola and ten gram silver were also sold at the existing rates of to 2,750 and Rs.2,357.68, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $2,292 the Association reported.
