Gold Rates Remain Constant In Local Market, Decline By $3 In Int'l Trade

Published November 25, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Gold rates remain constant in local market, decline by $3 in int'l trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed no change on Friday and was sold at Rs159,600 against.

The price of 12 gram 22 karats and 10 gram 22 karat also remained unchanged at Rs136,831 and Rs 125,428 respectively, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1710 and Rs1466.04 respectively.

However, the price of gold in the international market decreased by $3 and was traded at $1753 against its sale at $1756 the previous day, the association reported.

