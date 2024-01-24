Gold rates remain stagnant Rs.215,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed no change and was sold at Rs.215,200 in the local market on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat also witnessed no change and was traded at Rs.

184,500 and Rs.169,124 respectively, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs. 2,600 and Rs. 2,2229.08 respectively.

The gold was traded at $2,047 in the international market, the Association reported.