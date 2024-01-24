Open Menu

Gold Rates Remain Stagnant Rs.215,200 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 03:20 PM

Gold rates remain stagnant Rs.215,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed no change and was sold at Rs.215,200 in the local market on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat also witnessed no change and was traded at Rs.

184,500 and Rs.169,124 respectively, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs. 2,600 and Rs. 2,2229.08 respectively.

The gold was traded at $2,047 in the international market, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against J ..

FIFA World Cup Qualifier: Pakistan match against Jordan likely to take place in ..

38 minutes ago
 Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m i ..

Oil & Gas exploration companies to invest $33.3m in eight blocks in three years

1 hour ago
 Misinformation through AI threat to states, democr ..

Misinformation through AI threat to states, democracy across globe: Solangi

3 hours ago
 COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane T ..

COVID-19 impacts Australian team before Brisbane Test

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2024

6 hours ago
Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of ..

Secretary instructs DHOs to ensure availability of doctors in hospitals

15 hours ago
 ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

ECP replaces RO for unauthorised symbol change

15 hours ago
 Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

Measles cases soar in Europe in 2023: WHO

16 hours ago
 Police devise security plan for general elections

Police devise security plan for general elections

16 hours ago
 Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign M ..

Over 100 journalists, civil society members sign MoU for media freedom

16 hours ago
 Construction of smart police stations being starte ..

Construction of smart police stations being started: IGP

16 hours ago

More Stories From Business