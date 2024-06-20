Open Menu

Gold Rates Remain Unchanged At Local Market, Up By $3 In Int’l Trade

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Gold rates remain unchanged at local market, up by $3 in int’l trade

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs. 241,300 on Thursday, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat also remained stagnant at Rs.

206,876 and Rs.189,636 respectively.

The price of per tola and 10 grams silver witnessed no change and was traded at Rs 2750 and Rs2357.68 respectively.

However, the price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,335 from $2,332 the Association reported.

