Gold Rates Remain Unchanged At Rs 232,600 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 24, 2023 | 09:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs 232,600 on Wednesday, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold and 10 gram 22 karat gold also remained stagnant at Rs 199,417 and Rs 182,799 respectively.

The price per tola and 10 grams of silver remained constant at Rs 2,800 and Rs 2,400.54 respectively.

However, the price of gold in the international market increased by $1 to $1,915 from $1,904, the Association reported.

