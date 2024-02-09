Gold Rates Remain Unchanged At Rs.215,500 Per Tola
Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs.215,500 on Friday, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold and 10 gram 22 karat gold also remained constant at Rs.
184,756 and Rs.169,360 respectively whereas the price of per tola and ten gram Silver also remained unchanged at Rs.2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market witnessed no change and was traded at $2,053, the Association reported.
