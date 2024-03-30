Open Menu

Gold Rates Remain Unchanged At Rs.234,800 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published March 30, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Gold rates remain unchanged at Rs.234,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed no change and was sold at Rs.234,800 on Saturday.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold and 10 gram 22 karat gold also remained stagnant at Rs.201,303 and Rs.

184,528 respectively, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver also witnessed no change and was trade at Rs.2,600 and Rs.2,211.93 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained constant at $.2,254, the Association reported.

