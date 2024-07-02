Open Menu

Gold Rates Remain Unchanged At Rs.241,500 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2024 | 12:40 PM

Gold rates remain unchanged at Rs.241,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2024) The price of per tola 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs.214,500 on Tuesday.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat also witnessed no change and were traded at Rs.

207,047 and Rs.189,793 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,850 and Rs.2,443.41 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market also stayed constant at $2,324, the Association reported.

