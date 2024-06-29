Gold rates remain unchanged at Rs.241,700 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) The price of per tola 24 karat gold witnessed no change and was traded at Rs.241,700 on Saturday.

The rates of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat gold also remained stagnant at Rs.

207,219 and 189,950 respectively, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The per tola and ten gram silver were also trade on same rates at Rs.2,850 and Rs.2,443.41 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at Rs2,326, the Association reported.