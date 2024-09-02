Gold Rates Remain Unchanged At Rs.262,500 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed no change on Monday and was traded at Rs.262,500, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat gold also remained constant at Rs.
225,051 and Rs.206,297.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.2,950 and Rs.2,529.14, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $2,503, the Association reported.
