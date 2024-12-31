Gold Rates Remain Unchanged At Rs.272,600 Per Tola
Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs.272,600 on Tuesday, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The 10 grams of 24 karat gold and 10 grams of 22 karat also witnessed no change and were traded at Rs.
233,711 and Rs.214,235 respectively.
Per tola and ten gram silver were sold at existing prices of Rs 3,350 and Rs. Rs 2,872.08 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $2,614, the Association reported.
