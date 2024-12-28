Open Menu

Gold Rates Remain Unchanged At Rs.273,200 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Gold rates remain unchanged at Rs.273,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold remained unchanged at Rs.273,200 on Saturday, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The 10 grams of 24 karat gold and 10 grams of 22 karat gold were also traded at same rates of Rs.

234,225 and Rs.214,706 respectively.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 3,350 and Rs. Rs 2,872.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market witnessed no change and was traded at $2,620, the Association reported.

