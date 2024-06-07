Gold rates remained unchanged at Rs 243,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold remained unchanged at Rs 243,000 on Friday, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

Likewise, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold and 10 grams 22 karat also witnessed no change and was sold at Rs 208,333 and Rs 190,972, respectively.

Per tola and ten gram silver were also sold at same rates at Rs2,800 and Rs.2400.54 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $2,362, the Association reported.