Gold Rates Stay Constant At Rs230,200

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 11, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold in the local market remained constant Rs230,200 on Monday, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 gram 22 karat gold also remained unchanged at Rs197,360 and Rs180,913 respectively.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver witnessed no change and was traded at Rs2,600 and Rs2,229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market was sold at $2,198, the Association reported.

