Gold Rates Stay Static At Rs 221,000 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Gold rates stay static at Rs 221,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed no change in its prices and was sold at Rs 221,000 on Thursday.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 gram 22 Karat also remained stagnant at Rs 189,472 and Rs 173,683 respectively, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 2,620 and Rs 2,246.21 respectively.

However, the price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $2,064 from $2,062, the Association reported.

