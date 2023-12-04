Gold rates stay static at Rs 223,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed no change in its prices and was sold at Rs 223,600 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 gram 22 Karat also remained stagnant at Rs 191,701 and Rs 175,726 respectively, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 2,620 and Rs 2,246.21 respectively.

However, the price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,094 from $2,091, the Association reported.