Gold Rates Stay Static At Rs 240,300 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Gold rates stay static at Rs 240,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold witnessed no change in its prices and was sold at Rs 240,300 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat and 10 gram 22 Karat also remained stagnant at Rs 206,019 and Rs 188,580 respectively, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained unchanged at Rs 2,820 and Rs 2,417.70 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market also remained stagnant at Rs 2,326, the Association reported.

