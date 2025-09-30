Gold rates surge to record Rs406,778 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The price of 24-karat gold reached a historic peak on Tuesday, climbing by Rs3,178 to an unprecedented Rs406,778 per tola as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs403,600.

Figures released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association showed that the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased sharply by Rs2,725, settling at Rs348,746 against Rs346,021 a day earlier. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold rose to Rs319,695 from Rs317,197, reflecting an increase of Rs2,498.

In the international bullion market, gold was quoted at $3,855 per ounce, higher by $37 from the previous rate of $3,818.

Silver, however, witnessed a downward trend. The rate of per tola silver declined by Rs16 to Rs4,776 from Rs4,792, while 10 grams silver slipped by Rs14 to Rs4,094 from Rs4,108. International silver also edged down to $46.77 per ounce, losing $0.16 from $46.93.

The Association noted that the domestic gold rates were calculated in line with the interbank exchange rate of Rs281.35.