Open Menu

Gold Rates Surge To Record Rs406,778 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 30, 2025 | 01:30 PM

Gold rates surge to record Rs406,778 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2025) The price of 24-karat gold reached a historic peak on Tuesday, climbing by Rs3,178 to an unprecedented Rs406,778 per tola as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs403,600.

Figures released by the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association showed that the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased sharply by Rs2,725, settling at Rs348,746 against Rs346,021 a day earlier. Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold rose to Rs319,695 from Rs317,197, reflecting an increase of Rs2,498.

In the international bullion market, gold was quoted at $3,855 per ounce, higher by $37 from the previous rate of $3,818.

Silver, however, witnessed a downward trend. The rate of per tola silver declined by Rs16 to Rs4,776 from Rs4,792, while 10 grams silver slipped by Rs14 to Rs4,094 from Rs4,108. International silver also edged down to $46.77 per ounce, losing $0.16 from $46.93.

The Association noted that the domestic gold rates were calculated in line with the interbank exchange rate of Rs281.35.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide bl ..

At least six militants killed in Quetta suicide blast, gun attack

2 minutes ago
 Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza afte ..

Israel allegedly targets Palestinians in Gaza after refusal to against Hamas

9 minutes ago
 Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King ..

Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Princess Abta b ..

20 minutes ago
 PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues ..

PCB suspends NOCs for players for foreign leagues after facing defeat in Asia Cu ..

28 minutes ago
 Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation wi ..

Minister of Foreign Trade discusses cooperation with global business leaders

35 minutes ago
 ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and S ..

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 begins in India and Sri Lanka

38 minutes ago
Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks

Sana Javed backtracks on Shoaib Malik team remarks

40 minutes ago
 ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025 ..

ADB forecasts 3% GDP growth for Pakistan in FY2025-26

43 minutes ago
 Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire pl ..

Muslim nations endorse Trump’s Gaza ceasefire plan

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match ..

Pakistan announces 18-member squad for Test match series against South Africa

45 minutes ago
 Australian Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Gran ..

Australian Prime Minister visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

50 minutes ago
 Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference kicks o ..

Global Rail 2025 exhibition and conference kicks off in Abu Dhabi

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Business