Gold Rates Up By 300 To Rs.215,100 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.300 and was sold at Rs.215,100 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs.214,800 on the last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.257 to Rs.
184,413 from Rs184,156 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.169,046 from Rs. 168,810, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $2,048, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2024
FIFA unveils 2026 World Cup schedule: 16 host Cities, up to 9 matches daily
COAS vows to defend Pakistan's territorial sovereignty
Two killed in Bangladesh as fighting rages on Myanmar border: police
Northern Sindh observed solidarity with Kashmiri people
466 vying for 24 NA, 1,383 for 54 Punjab Assembly seats in Lahore Division
GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations
DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders
Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah
BJP breaks all records of human rights violations in IIOJK
Kashmir Solidarity Day’s importance amplified due to Indian atrocities: APHC l ..
More Stories From Business
-
Nintendo ups net profit forecast on weak yen, steady Switch sales44 seconds ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim51 minutes ago
-
Pakistan earns US $280m from travel services' export in Jul-Nov51 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates1 hour ago
-
Tokyo shares fall, even as Toyota jumps on record earnings2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 20246 hours ago
-
Male voters dominating in Faisalabad for General Election 202419 hours ago
-
Gold prices go down by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan20 hours ago
-
Gold rates decline by Rs.1,200 to Rs.214,800 per tola24 hours ago
-
Asia markets mixed as blockbuster US jobs batter rate cut hopes19 hours ago