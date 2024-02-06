Gold rates up by 300 to Rs.215,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.300 and was sold at Rs.215,100 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs.214,800 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.257 to Rs.

184,413 from Rs184,156 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.169,046 from Rs. 168,810, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $2,048, the Association reported.