Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By 400 To Rs.215,500 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Gold rates up by 400 to Rs.215,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.400 and was sold at Rs.215,500 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 215,100 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.343 to Rs.

184,756 from Rs184,413 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.169,360 from Rs. 169,046, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,053 from $2,048, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the hi ..

Jordan reached the final of Asian Cup after the historic win against South Korea

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democ ..

Pakistan fully committed to foster inclusive democratic process: FO

1 hour ago
 Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injur ..

Blast claims 25 lives, leaves over 40 others injured in Pishin

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2024

5 hours ago
 El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

El Nino brings hunger, drought fears to Madagascar

14 hours ago
People to vote for PPP on basis of development wor ..

People to vote for PPP on basis of development works: PPP candidates

14 hours ago
 MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

MQM-P vows to sweep in Karachi

14 hours ago
 Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

Chile wildfire death toll rises to 131

14 hours ago
 Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points o ..

Foden hat-trick hauls Man City within two points of Premier League lead

14 hours ago
 Awareness session held on heart health

Awareness session held on heart health

14 hours ago
 PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

PPP to sweep general elections: Sardar Umar

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business