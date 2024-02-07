Gold Rates Up By 400 To Rs.215,500 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2024 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.400 and was sold at Rs.215,500 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 215,100 on the last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.343 to Rs.
184,756 from Rs184,413 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs.169,360 from Rs. 169,046, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,600 and 2,229.08 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,053 from $2,048, the Association reported.
