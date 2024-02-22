Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs 100 Per Tola To Rs 215,300

Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM

Gold rates up by Rs 100 per tola to Rs 215,300

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs 100 and was sold at Rs 215,300 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 215,200 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 85 to Rs 184,585 from Rs 184,500 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 169,203 from Rs 169,124, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,570 and Rs 2,203.36 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,051 from $2,048, the Association reported.

