Gold Rates Up By Rs 100 Per Tola To Rs 215,300
Umer Jamshaid Published February 22, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs 100 and was sold at Rs 215,300 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 215,200 on the last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 85 to Rs 184,585 from Rs 184,500 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 169,203 from Rs 169,124, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,570 and Rs 2,203.36 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,051 from $2,048, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Kohli’s family become unwitting subjects of AI algorithms
Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle Ea ..
Governor Punjab signs summary for Punjab Assembly session tomorrow
Adiala jail officials unveil reasons behind keeping Bushra Bibi at Bani Gala
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance bilateral trade, investment in various s ..
Suspect running social media campaign against CJP Isa arrested
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 2024
Afghanistan win three-run thriller, but Sri Lanka take T20 series
Caretaker Minister for National Food Security and Research Dr Kausar Abdullah Ma ..
AJK observes Mother Language Day
Australian High Commissioner calls on Maryam Nawaz
More Stories From Business
-
Ambassador Tirmizi highlights opportunities for Pakistani companies in Middle East41 minutes ago
-
Harsh winter kills over 1.5 mln livestock in Mongolia2 hours ago
-
New Zealand's child poverty index sees increase in material hardship2 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at Thursday's open3 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 20246 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 February 20247 hours ago
-
Wall Street cautious before Nvidia results, Fed minutes16 hours ago
-
Stock markets diverge before Nvidia results, Fed minutes18 hours ago
-
Pakistan keen to boost chromium ore exports to China18 hours ago
-
Business community calls for 30-year economic vision, charter of economy20 hours ago