UrduPoint.com

Gold Rates Up By Rs 1000 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Gold rates up by Rs 1000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 1000 on Tuesday as it was sold at Rs157,000 against its sale at Rs156,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs 858 and was sold at Rs 134,602 against Rs133,744, whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 123,385 against its sale at Rs 122,600, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1680 and Rs 1,440.32 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $18 and was traded at $1775 against its sale at $1,757 the previous day, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All

Recent Stories

OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian A ..

OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and OIC SG’s Special ..

8 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

34 minutes ago
 Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirz ..

Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirza amid divorce rumors

55 minutes ago
 PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints ..

PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints, merit of “Joyland”

1 hour ago
 Shaheen Afridi's knee injury starts new debate

Shaheen Afridi's knee injury starts new debate

3 hours ago
 ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local ..

ECP starts scrutiny of nomination papers for local bodies’ polls in 32 distric ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.