Gold Rates Up By Rs 1,000 Per Tola To Rs 215,100
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1,000 and was sold at Rs 215,100 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs 214,100 on the last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 858 to Rs 184,414 from Rs 183,556 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 169,046 from Rs 168,260, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,570 and Rs 2,203.36 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 to $2,056 from $2,040, the Association reported.
