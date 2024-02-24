Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs 1,000 Per Tola To Rs 215,100

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Gold rates up by Rs 1,000 per tola to Rs 215,100

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1,000 and was sold at Rs 215,100 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs 214,100 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 858 to Rs 184,414 from Rs 183,556 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 169,046 from Rs 168,260, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,570 and Rs 2,203.36 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 to $2,056 from $2,040, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl first against Qalandars

PSL 9: Kings opt to bowl first against Qalandars

32 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

1 hour ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

3 hours ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

4 hours ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

5 hours ago
 Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be prem ..

Wakhri: Film on Qandeel Baloch’s life to be premiered in North America

5 hours ago
Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joi ..

Pakistan Army, Royal Saudi Land Forces conduct joint military training exercise

5 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case tria ..

Imran Khan’s plea against ECP contempt case trial fixed for hearing

6 hours ago
 Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooper ..

Pak, Iran reaffirm commitment to strengthen cooperation in diverse fields

8 hours ago
 Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

Sindh newly elected MPAs take oath

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 February 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 February 2024

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business