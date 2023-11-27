Gold rates up by Rs 1,100 to Rs 217,600 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,100 and was sold at Rs 217,600 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs 216,500 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 943 to Rs 186,557 from Rs185,614 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 170,010146 from Rs 170,146, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola increased by Rs.70 and was sold at Rs.2,620 whereas that of ten gram Silver went up by Rs.60 to2,246.21 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $8 to $2,030 from $2,022, the Association reported.