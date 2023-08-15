Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs 1,100 To Rs222,900 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published August 15, 2023 | 08:35 PM

Gold rates up by Rs 1,100 to Rs222,900 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1,100 and was sold at Rs.222,900 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs 221,800 on the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1,100 and was sold at Rs.222,900 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs 221,800 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.943 to Rs.191,101 from Rs.

190,158 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs.175,176 from Rs174,311, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2750 and Rs 2357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $11 to $1,903 from $1,914, the association reported.

