Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs 1,200 To Rs 225,000 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2023 | 06:39 PM

Gold rates up by Rs 1,200 to Rs 225,000 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1,200 and was sold at Rs 225,000 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 223,800 on the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1,200 and was sold at Rs 225,000 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 223,800 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,029 to Rs 192,901 from Rs 191,872 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs 176,826 from Rs 175,883, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2750 and Rs 2357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $1,900 from $1,905, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Falconers of the world meet in Abu Dhabi for new f ..

Falconers of the world meet in Abu Dhabi for new falcon auction

1 minute ago
 AC inspects markets, check vegetables, fruits pric ..

AC inspects markets, check vegetables, fruits prices

3 minutes ago
 Walmart raises 2024 forecast after 'strong' quarte ..

Walmart raises 2024 forecast after 'strong' quarter

4 minutes ago
 Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 ..

Six international cricketers to attend PCB Level-2 Cricket Coach course

4 minutes ago
 JI to hold APC on merged districts' rights

JI to hold APC on merged districts' rights

4 minutes ago
 Planning Ministry introduces 'Intelligent Project ..

Planning Ministry introduces 'Intelligent Project Automation System'

4 minutes ago
FANR prepares to participate in COP28 by introduci ..

FANR prepares to participate in COP28 by introducing initiatives foreseeing the ..

31 minutes ago
 Inter-religious harmony committee strongly condemn ..

Inter-religious harmony committee strongly condemns Jaranwala incident

2 minutes ago
 Chief Commissioner emphasizes provision of timely ..

Chief Commissioner emphasizes provision of timely public services

2 minutes ago
 Traffic Police impounds 2,000 motorcycles over vio ..

Traffic Police impounds 2,000 motorcycles over violations during last three days ..

2 minutes ago
 Murree admin demolishes several illegal constructi ..

Murree admin demolishes several illegal constructions on Express Highway

2 minutes ago
 Water level at Mangla Dam reaches to its peak

Water level at Mangla Dam reaches to its peak

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business