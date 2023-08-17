Gold rates up by Rs 1,200 to Rs 225,000 per tola

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1,200 and was sold at Rs 225,000 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 223,800 on the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1,200 and was sold at Rs 225,000 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs 223,800 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,029 to Rs 192,901 from Rs 191,872 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold went up to Rs 176,826 from Rs 175,883, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2750 and Rs 2357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 to $1,900 from $1,905, the association reported.