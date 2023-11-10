Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs 1,300 To Rs 213,100 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Gold rates up by Rs 1,300 to Rs 213,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1,300 and was sold at Rs 213,100 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs 211,800 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,114 to Rs 182,698 from Rs 181,584 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 167,474 from Rs 166,452, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram Silver remained stagnant at Rs 2,580 and 2,211.93 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $1975 from $1,968, the Association reported.

