Gold Rates Up By Rs 1,300 To Rs222,800 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published August 05, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Gold rates up by Rs 1,300 to Rs222,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1,300 and was sold at Rs.222,800 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs 222,500 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,115 to Rs.191,016 from Rs.

189,901 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 Karat gold increased to Rs174,076, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 2750 and Rs2357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $4 to $1,932 from $1,936, the association reported.

