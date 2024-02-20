Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs 150 Per Tola To Rs 214,450

Faizan Hashmi Published February 20, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Gold rates up by Rs 150 per tola to Rs 214,450

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs 150 and was sold at Rs 214,450 on Tuesday compared to its sale at

Rs 214,300 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 128 to Rs 183,856 from Rs 183,728 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 168,535 from Rs 168,417, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs 20 to Rs 2,570 whereas that of and ten gram silver went up by Rs 17.15 to

Rs 2,203.36.

The price of gold in the international market remained stagnant at $2,042, the Association reported.

