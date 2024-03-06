Open Menu

Gold Rates Up By Rs 1,500 Per Tola To Rs 225,400

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Gold rates up by Rs 1,500 per tola to Rs 225,400

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The price of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,500 and was sold at Rs225,400 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs 223,900 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,286 to Rs193,244 from Rs 191,958 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs177,140 from Rs 175,962 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,600 and Rs 2,229.08 respectively.

The prices of gold in international market increased by $13 and was sold at $2,148 as compared to the last day's $2,135.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Ki ..

PSL 2024 Match 22 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who W ..

27 minutes ago
 Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at ..

Punjab CM says 30m people will get their rights at their doorsteps

42 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against G ..

PSL 9: Kings win toss, opt to bowl first against Gladiators

1 hour ago
 Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

Who is who in Punjab cabinet of Maryam Nawaz?

2 hours ago
 Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto did not get fair trial: SC

2 hours ago
 US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social ..

US asks Pakistan to uplift restrictions on social media

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

5 hours ago
 Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

Bitcoin strikes record high above $69,000

14 hours ago
 Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage ..

Tesla German plant halts production after sabotage claimed by far-left group

14 hours ago
 Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for re ..

Simona Halep: 'Anti-diva' of tennis cleared for return from doping ban

14 hours ago
 326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremon ..

326,000 tickets for Paris Olympics opening ceremony: minister

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business